The Bills realize time is running out in the playoff race, and they need a surge over the regular-season’s final four weeks. Buffalo (7-6) hasn’t looked like the 2020 team that won its first division title since 1995 and enjoyed its deepest playoff run in 27 years before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game last January. The Bills are 3-5 over their last eight games, including now their first two-game losing streak of the season