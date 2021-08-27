“People think it is really advanced math,” he says. “The stats we do take a lot of common sense thinking about football in a contextual fashion, the way coaches think about it. Needs of a team are different on different down and distances. The idea a third-and-1 has different needs for success than a third-and-10. It wasn’t enough to measure how much success a team is having. If you are a running back and getting the ball on the 1, you are going to get a lot of stats.