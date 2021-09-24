“I like just being on the field in general,” Parsons said. “I don’t think it really matters whether it’s linebacker or D-end. I feel like I’m an every-down player. Each week I’ve got to prove that. Maybe last week they just wanted to see if I could really fill (Lawrence’s) shoes and how I would do. Proved them right. Going to play a lot more. You just never know where I’m going to play it at, though.”