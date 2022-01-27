“I was pretty committed when I got in this profession, doing everything you can to have an opportunity to someday win a Super Bowl. Losing those, it’s hard to say it makes it stronger because I feel like that’s how I started off. But you know how hard it is to get there. I think that’s the biggest thing, how hard it is to get there. And you just want an opportunity to get there again because you feel, if you can get there, you can do it. But I know the road that it takes to get there and it’s not easy, and you’re looking every second you can to get that opportunity again.”