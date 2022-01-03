“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds remaining to lead Tampa (12-4) to a 28-24 win over the New York Jets (4-12). “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. ... I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”