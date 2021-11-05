“There doesn’t need to be a trend,” says Dungy, now an analyst for NBC. “Head coach is all about leadership and focusing in. It doesn’t matter what side of the ball you come from. You learn from how you grew up in it and who you were coaching under. Marty Schottenheimer was involved in everything, offense and defense meetings. Denny Green was an offensive coach and he delegated. Brian Billick and I were there in Minnesota, and Denny would say, ‘This is what we want and we have to attack, and now you go and do it.