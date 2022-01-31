To say Stafford is a vast improvement over Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall choice in 2016, is too obvious. Stafford has a better arm, better technique, a better handle for pressure — statistically, he’s the top NFL passer against blitzes — and, simply, better command of the most important position on the field. Yes, Goff got to the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2018, when they lost to New England with a wretched offensive performance. But Stafford in a lot of ways took the Rams to the big game rather than being along for the ride.