“Since the second half of the Tennessee game, those guys have been playing better,” Mahomes said of the defense. “It got lost because the offense wasn’t playing very well. We were winning games because of our defense and people were so used to our offense going out and putting up these numbers. But every weekend I was right here at the podium saying don’t lose track of how good our defense is playing. To go up against an offense like the (Cowboys) that has put up so many yards and scores, and shut it down, that’s impressive.”