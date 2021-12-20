The Giants’ don’t give up big plays. The Cowboys’ biggest play Sunday was a 19-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. For the season, the Giants have given up only three long touchdowns: A 70-yard run by Denver’s Melvin Gordon in the season opener; a 49-yard TD pass Prescott to CeeDee Lamb on Oct. 10; and a 59-yard bomb from Justin Herbert of the Chargers to Jalen Guyton on Dec. 12. For the season, Pat Graham’s defense has allowed 10 plays of 30 or more yards. It’s kept the Giants in games, for the most part.