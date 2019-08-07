Antoine Wesley was one of college football’s most productive wide receivers last season, but he is far from guaranteed to earn a spot with the Ravens. (Julio Cortez/AP)

As each round of the NFL draft passed in late April, Antoine Wesley waited patiently. One by one, almost all of the most productive draft-eligible wide receivers in college football were being taken.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Oklahoma’s Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (1,318 receiving yards in 2018) in the first round with the 25th pick. Mississippi’s A.J. Brown (1,320) went in the second round. Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler (1,318) went in the fourth. Fresno State’s KeeSean Johnson (1,340) went in the sixth, and Hawaii’s John Ursua (1,343) went in the seventh.

Wesley went undrafted — after he had finished his junior year at Texas Tech with the third-most receiving yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision (1,410), 92 more than Brown. On April 27, after 28 receivers were taken during seven rounds in the draft, Wesley signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

“I was just sitting back and letting God’s work handle everything,” Wesley said. “I was being patient and waiting for my turn. I went undrafted, but I got my chance to be in the NFL, so I’m going to take it and run with it.”

[Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Orlando Brown Jr. pass tests in practice vs. Jaguars]

Since arriving in Baltimore, he has made some standout plays on the practice field, amping up the intensity of the battle for a roster spot. He will get his biggest chance yet to prove he belongs when the Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday in their preseason opener.

At 6 feet 4 and 206 pounds, the lanky Wesley stands out during practice. Wesley is the second-tallest wide receiver on the roster; only 6-5 Jaleel Scott is taller.

“He looks like an NBA player,” said Brent Callaway, who helped train Wesley for the draft.

Callaway, who has worked with NFL players for 16 years, said Wesley has an impressive vertical leap and speed for someone his size.

“He has the ability to drop his center of mass and change direction or drop the center of mass and hit the brakes on you in two or three steps,” Callaway said. “That is just ridiculous for somebody that height.”

But even with Wesley’s production as a third-year junior in a pass-happy system, there wasn’t enough to entice a team to draft him.

While Wesley had one of the best seasons by a Texas Tech receiver in school history, his impressive junior season stood alone. Wesley’s 88 catches for 1,410 yards were a giant jump from his 10 catches for 137 yards as a sophomore and zero catches in four games as a freshman.

Athletically, NFL scouts said Wesley lacked top-end speed and explosiveness. At the NFL scouting combine, Wesley did not run the 40-yard dash or the 60-yard shuttle. While he posted an impressive vertical jump (37.0 inches) and had good size (94th percentile in arm length and 89th percentile in wingspan among receivers), he struggled in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill.

Wesley said he had doubters long before the draft. He has been told he is too slow and that his frame is too small.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder,” Wesley said. “Adversity is going to hit again, and I’m going to overcome it.”

[Ed Reed sends message about mass shootings, mental illness in Hall of Fame speech]

Wesley has made up for his disadvantages with hard work and focus. The Las Vegas native said he approaches routes like a dance. His childhood nickname was “Tweezy,” because he used to copy the dance moves of singer Chris Brown, who is sometimes known as “C. Breezy.” He treated those he trained with to the “Tweezy show,” Callaway said, and he translates his moves to the field.

They have been evident throughout Ravens training camp. He has made plays on several 50-50 balls where he has outjumped his defender, including on a long catch Monday against the Jaguars during a joint practice. It has been rare to see him drop a well-thrown pass, and he has used his length to catch balls that miss their target.

His playmaking ability has gotten the attention of Ravens coaches.

“From Antoine Wesley, I see a lot of completed passes, a lot of catches,” Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday. “He makes plays on the ball, contested catches, and he runs good routes. Last time I checked, that’s what receivers are supposed to do. So he’s doing a good job.”

Harbaugh said the Ravens will most likely keep five or six receivers on their 53-man roster. With veterans Willie Snead IV, Chris Moore and Seth Roberts and top rookies Brown and Miles Boykin almost certain to make the team, Wesley will be competing for the final spot with Scott, Michael Floyd, Jaylen Smith, Joe Horn Jr. and Sean Modster.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said with Wesley’s route-running skills and understanding of the playbook, the biggest thing left for him is his physical development.

“Every day he does something well, and that’s good,” Roman said. “He’s a talented young man, and I think he has a bright future if he can continue on this trajectory.”