Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.
The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.
The trade also could signify that longtime San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley is planning to retire. Staley turns 36 in August and missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.
AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.
