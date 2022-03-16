The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.

Ridgeway has played 65 games over six seasons with Indianapolis and Philadelphia after being drafted in the fourth round out of Texas by the Colts in 2016.

He played all 17 games and about one-third of the defensive snaps last season for the Eagles with 20 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The 49ers also announced that they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agent linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

San Francisco declined to tender an offer to defensive lineman Kentavius Street.

