AP source: Bengals QB Burrow to have appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Burrow is entering his third season with the Bengals. His first season ended early with a knee injury.
Cincinnati veterans reported to practice Tuesday ahead of the team’s first official training camp practice on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Burrow was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
