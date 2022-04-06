AP source: Bills' Diggs agrees to 4-year contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by ESPN earlier in the day.

Diggs had two years remaining on his current contract, with the extension locking him up through the 2027 season.

The 29-year-old Diggs has become Josh Allen’s top playmaker and one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in two seasons since being acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Minnesota.

Diggs is coming off a season in which he finished eighth in the NFL with 1,225 yards receiving, a year after he became Buffalo’s first player to lead the league in both catches (127) and yards (1,535) in 2020.

The agreement is the latest splash made by general manager Brandon Beane to upgrade and maintain the core of a roster which has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Allen is under contract through the 2028 season after signing a six-year, $258 million contract extension last summer. The Bills improved their pass rush last month by signing Von Miller to a six-year deal in free agency.

