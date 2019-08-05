FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing LaAdrian Waddle of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. A person with direct knowledge of the injury confirms to The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, because the team hasn’t revealed the severity of the injury. (File/Associated Press)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the injury confirms to The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t revealed the severity of the injury. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott said only that Waddle would miss practice a day after hurting his quadriceps. ESPN first reported the severity of the injury.

Waddle was hurt Sunday while working with the third-string offense and was unable to place any weight on his right leg while being loaded into cart.

He has six seasons of NFL experience split between Detroit and New England. Waddle signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March.

The injury is the latest to hit Buffalo’s offensive line two weeks into training camp. Center Mitch Morse has missed a week after suffering a concussion. Linemen Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long have missed sessions due to shoulder and ankle injuries.

Cornerback EJ Gaines also missed practice Monday, a day after suffering a groin injury.

