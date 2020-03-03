The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.
Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville.
His acquisition could complicate Chris Harris Jr.’s future. Harris, who served as a mentor to Bouye early in his career when they shared the same agent, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks.
