His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland’s defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive for the virus last Friday, and it’s not known when he’ll return.
The Browns (7-3) are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Ward has been having a solid season. He’s anchored a secondary decimated by injuries, and other than Garrett, he’s been Cleveland’s best defensive player.
Early in Sunday’s game, Ward blitzed and hit Wentz just as he was delivering a pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Sione Takitaki and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after the Ohio State standout was selected by the Browns with the No. 4 overall pick.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.