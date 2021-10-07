Mayfield hurt his shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston on Sept. 21. He led the NFL in completion percentage after two games (81.6%) but has dropped to 65.5%.
Last week, Mayfield completed just 15 of 33 passes in a win over Minnesota. On Wednesday, he disclosed he has been wearing a harness on the shoulder and added “it shouldn’t” be bothering his passing ability.
NFL Network was first to report the severity of Mayfield’s injury.
The Browns have not listed Mayfield on their recent injury reports as he has not been limited in practice.
Cleveland visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL