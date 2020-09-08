The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.
Hunt will start the 2020 season as Cleveland’s No. 2 running back behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. But the Browns are expected to use Hunt in a variety of ways because of his pass-catching ability and could play him at wide receiver.
Cleveland took a chance when it signed Hunt last year after he had been suspended by the league for two violent off-field altercations, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman while he played for Kansas City.
Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017 when he gained 1,327 yards.
