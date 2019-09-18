In the first quarter of Cleveland’s 23-3 win over New York on Monday night, Njoku jumped to catch quarterback Baker Mayfield’s high throw and was undercut by cornerback Nate Hairston. Njoku braced his fall with his right arm before his helmet hit the ground.

Njoku didn’t practice Wednesday and his wrist injury was not known until the Browns released their report.

If Njoku is out for any significant time, the Browns will need to sign another tight end. A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku had 56 catches and four touchdowns last season.

