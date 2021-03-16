McKinley, who was a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, will sign a deal worth $4 million with a chance to reach incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce new deals until Wednesday, when the new NFL year begins.

After McKinley was released by Atlanta four games into last season, the Browns unsuccessfully tried to claim him off waivers three times. He had been with the Raiders after failing physicals with Cincinnati and San Francisco.

AD

AD

The Browns entered free agency $25 million under the salary cap, and were expected to make a run at one of the high-profile rushers on the market. However, most of the top-tier players, including Shaq Barrett, Bud Dupree, Trey Hendrickson and Carl Lawson, were off the market on Monday’s first day of negotiating.

The 25-year-old McKinley isn’t a household name, and he’s had some issues. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry clearly likes him and he may be able to help Garrett get free from some double teams. He also gives Cleveland’s defensive line some depth after the team chose not to re-sign free agent end Olivier Vernon and released Adrian Clayborn.

McKinley had 13 combined sacks over his first two seasons, but only 4 1/2 over the next two. The Falcons didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and cut him while he dealt with a groin injury.

AD

AD

McKinley’s signing is the second in free agency for the Browns, who agreed to terms on Monday with former Rams safety John Johnson III on a three-year, $33.75 million contract. The Browns also tendered an offer to restricted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL