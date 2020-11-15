The Bucs play NFC South rival Carolina at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
The flight, which scheduled to leave at an executive airport connected to Tampa International Airport, was scheduled to leave at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday but players remained on the tarmac for more than five hours waiting for the plane to depart. They eventually deplaned and boarded a different plane and left immediately for Charlotte, arriving at 11:15 p.m., where they were taken to a downtown hotel.
It was a rough start to the weekend for the Buccaneers (6-3), who are looking to bounce back from a 38-3 shellacking last week at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers (3-6) are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
