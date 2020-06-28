By Associated Press June 28, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDTFOXBOROUGH, Mass. — AP source: Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $7.5 million.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy