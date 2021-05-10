But he missed the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon. In March, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters Fisher could return by mid-August.
If he does, the Colts might plug Fisher into Anthony Castonzo’s old spot. Castonzo retired in January and the other four starters on Indy’s offensive line are returning.
Finding a veteran replacement became a greater priority after the Colts didn’t take an offensive lineman until the seventh round of last week’s NFL draft.
