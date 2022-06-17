AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

Placeholder while article actions load

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.