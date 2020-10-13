The injury will end Godchaux’s streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.
His absence will likely mean more snaps for defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.
