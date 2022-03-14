Reddick, who played at Temple and grew up in Camden, New Jersey, had 11 sacks for Carolina last year. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Reddick had 12 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020. Listed as a linebacker, Reddick should be used as an edge rusher.
The Eagles finished 31st in sacks in 2021. The team has always prioritized the defensive line, signing tackle Javon Hargrave to a $39 million, three-year deal in free agency in 2020, and giving tackle Fletcher Cox a $103 million deal in 2016 that’s been restructured a few times.
