Adams had been “holding in” since the start of training camp while waiting for a new deal to get done with his rookie contract set to expire after this season. Adams had been attending meetings but had yet to participate in on-field activities.
Adams, 25, was acquired in a massive trade from the New York Jets last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks. When the trade was made, Seattle seemed determined to find a way to keep Adams around longer than two years. While there was talk about using the franchise tag, a long-term deal was always the best route for Seattle from a salary cap perspective.
Adams had a mixed first season with the Seahawks. He thrived as a pass rusher, setting an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1/2. But he struggled at times in coverage and suffered significant hand and shoulder injuries that limited him as the season progressed.
Adams appeared in 12 regular-season games and finished with 83 tackles and one forced fumble. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019 with the Jets.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL