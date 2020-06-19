The New York Daily News first reported the Mims agreement.
New York has signed only one of its 2020 draftees, fifth-round safety Bryce Hall of Virginia.
Mims will join a receiving group that includes free agent addition Breshad Perriman and slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Mims comes off a strong 2019 season with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.
