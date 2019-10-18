Osemele is expected to practice Saturday or face a fine and/or suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.
The Jets acquired Osemele from Oakland in March. He says he was initially hurt in August and re-injured his shoulder at New England on Sept. 22.
