Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.
Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.
Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season’s Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round out of Kansas State in 2017, and the 49ers signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad.
Lee played in 38 games for the 49ers in three seasons, including six starts. He started one game last season.
