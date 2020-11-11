The source would not say what McCaffrey’s original diagnosis was.
McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s home game against NFC South rival Tampa Bay is unclear.
The 2019 All-Pro returned to action after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when hewas tackled and landed on his shoulder.
McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he’s played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.
