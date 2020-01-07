AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach.

By Associated Press January 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM ESTAP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy