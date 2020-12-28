The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.
In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens’ matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.
Four other teams this year have been fined for multiple protocol violations. The Las Vegas Raiders lost a sixth-round selection in 2021 and were fined $500,000, while the New Orleans Saints were stripped of a seventh-rounder and fined $500,000.
New England and Tennessee previously were fined $350,000 but did not have a draft choice taken away.
The Ravens’ fine was first reported by NFL Network.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.