The league banned Garrett for the final six regular-season games — and the playoffs, if Cleveland qualifies — for his violent outburst in Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.
AD
Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and stuck him with it, triggering a melee that also led to the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD