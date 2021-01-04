The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made its search public.
The Panthers are looking for a replacement for longtime GM Marty Hurney, who was fired last month.
Carolina finished the season 5-11, failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season.
Panthers owner David Tepper said last month he has no specific timetable for naming a replacement for Hurney, although ideally he would like to make a move “sooner rather than later” and ideally would like to have someone in place before the NFL draft.
