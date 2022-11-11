AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Jackson has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.
The Panthers are expected to start Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson at cornerback moving forward. Both are former top-10 draft picks.
The Panthers (3-7) visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Nov. 20.
