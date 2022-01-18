Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.
The Panthers previously interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh.
Gruden served as Washington’s coach from 2014-19. He was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and was out of the league this season.
