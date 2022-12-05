Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.