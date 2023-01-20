AP source: Panthers postpone interviews after Walkes' death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have postponed interviews with head coaching candidates Sean Payton and Kellen Moore after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Panthers owner David Tepper and other members of the search committee returned to Charlotte on Thursday from New York, where they had planned interview Payton, to support the grieving Charlotte FC players. Walkes was killed Wednesday in a boat crash in Miami. Tepper was on hand for a vigil outside of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.