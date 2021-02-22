Both played minor roles with the Panthers on offense last season, but could see more playing time if the team is unable to re-sign Curtis Samuel, who could be a hot commodity on the free agent market.
Zylstra caught three passes for 35 yards in 2020, but has been a key member of the special teams over the past three seasons.
Kirkwood only played in one game last season because of a broken clavicle. He caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 with the Saints.
