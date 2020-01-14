Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The 30-year-old Brady will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 this season.
Brady previously worked as an assistant for Carolina’s biggest NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.
