Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

The 30-year-old Brady will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 this season.

Brady previously worked as an assistant for Carolina’s biggest NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.

