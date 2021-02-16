Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.
___
