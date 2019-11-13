The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.
Peat was New Orleans’ first-round draft choice in 2015 and has started 59 of the 64 career games he’s played.
The former Stanford offensive tackle has played both at guard and tackle for New Orleans. His primary role has been as starting left guard since 2016, but he also has slid over to play tackle when there have been injuries at that position.
