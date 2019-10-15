The Rams (3-3) made the move one day after placing Aqib Talib, Peters’ fellow starting cornerback, on injured reserve.
Young has started three of the Ravens’ five games this season, making 11 tackles. The UCLA product fell out of favor in the Ravens’ past two games, sitting as a healthy scratch two weeks ago and playing just six snaps on special teams last weekend against Cincinnati.
