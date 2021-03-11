Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third-string.
Ingram was the 28th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2011 draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Saints. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017, capped by a career-high 1,124 yards rushing in 2017.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram has 7,324 yards rushing with 62 TDs in his career.
