Williams, who will be 29 next season, rejoins a backfield that recently lost veteran Malcolm Jenkins to retirement.

The move also gives Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen a player whose career he helped develop as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator for the previous six-plus seasons.

Williams, who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and missed most of his second season because of a concussion, has played for Allen virtually his entire career.

Allen has said he intends to continue to call defensive plays from the sideline.

___