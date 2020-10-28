Dunlap, 31, has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.
This season, Dunlap has started four games and had one sack and 18 tackles.
