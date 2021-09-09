Watt has become one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. His 49 1/2 sacks over the first four seasons of his career are the sixth most in NFL history. He’s made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and finished third in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 and followed it up by being runner-up to Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Aaron Donald last season.