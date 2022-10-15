AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf.